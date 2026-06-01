Nevis Urged to Remain Prepared Despite Forecast for Less Active 2026 Hurricane Season

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (June 01, 2026)- Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister responsible for Disaster Management in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), is urging residents of Nevis to remain vigilant and prepared, despite forecasts indicating a less active 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The hurricane season officially begins on June 01 and runs through November 30, and according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), there is a fifty-five percent chance of a below-normal season, a thirty-five percent chance of a near-normal season, and a ten percent chance of an above-normal season.

“Notwithstanding the 2026 prediction of a less active hurricane season, we must be prepared for the worst and hope for the best, as it only takes one storm to cause irreparable damage to our island home!

“I urge everyone to take this hurricane season seriously and prepare yourselves for any eventuality, review evacuation routes, and update contact information with local authorities,” Hon. Brand said in his address to mark the start of this year’s hurricane season.

The outlook projects a total of eight to fourteen named storms (with winds of 39 mph or higher). Of these, three to six are expected to become hurricanes (with winds of at least 74 mph), including one to three major hurricanes (Category 3, 4, or 5, with winds of 111 mph or higher).

Hon. Brand said storm preparedness and response require an all-of-society approach in order to protect lives, safeguard property, and preserve communities.

“I stand before you as Minister for Disaster Management to reaffirm our collective responsibility to prepare and act…To business leaders and small entrepreneurs- diversify supply chains, maintain emergency stock, and plan cash-flow contingencies. To our farmers- secure irrigation, protect livestock, and safeguard soils against erosion. To families- prepare a household plan, assemble a go-bag, and designate a safe room or know where the closest emergency shelter in your community is located.”

Designated emergency shelters across Nevis are as follows:

St. Thomas’: Jessup’s Community Centre, Cotton Ground Community Centre, Barnes Ghaut Community Centre

St. James’: Franklyn Browne Community Centre

St. George’s: Ebenezer Church of God, Charles L. Walters Community Centre

St. John’s: Pond Hill Community Centre

St. Paul’s: Girls Guides Headquarters

The Minister also outlined two key commitments for the 2026 season:

Forecast to action- leveraging the best available meteorological data, ensuring timely alerts, and translating warnings into clear, actionable steps; and

Community-first response- strengthening local disaster committees, training volunteers, and improving emergency operations to reach those in need without delay.

“Let us face this season with vigilance, compassion, and resolve. By working together, Nevis will emerge stronger, safer, and more resilient.”

Minister Brand also expressed gratitude to Mr. Brian Dyer, Director of the Nevis Disaster Management Department, along with his staff, volunteers, partners, and regional and international organizations for their continued commitment to keeping the island safe.