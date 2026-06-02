Health Minister Nisbett Welcomes Inaugural NATMA Medical Mission to Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (June 02, 2026)- Minister of Health, the Honourable Senator Jahnel Nisbett, is welcoming the North American Taiwanese Medical Association (NATMA) team to Nevis as part of the association’s inaugural medical mission to the Federation, which will provide free medical services to residents.

“I am delighted to welcome the NATMA team to Nevis for this inaugural visit to our Federation. Their willingness to volunteer their time, expertise, and resources to provide free medical services to our citizens and residents is a remarkable act of generosity and international partnership. On behalf of the Ministry of Health and the people of Nevis, I look forward to this contribution towards improving healthcare outcomes and the well-being of our communities,” Honourable Nisbett said.

As part of the medical mission, NATMA’s 17-member delegation, led by Dr. Charles Hsu, will provide free family medicine, internal medicine, dental, and specialist services at healthcare facilities across the island. The volunteer healthcare professionals are from the United States and Canada.

The clinic schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, June 03 | 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Family Medicine: Brown Hill Health Centre

Internal Medicine: Alexandra Hospital

Dentistry: Charlestown and Gingerland Dental Clinic

Thursday, June 04 | 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Family Medicine: Charlestown Health Centre

Internal Medicine: Alexandra Hospital

Dentistry: Charlestown and Gingerland Dental Clinic

Minister Nisbett also expressed gratitude to the Government of Taiwan for its continued support of the development of Nevis and its people.

“This medical mission is another reflection of the strong and enduring partnership between Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan). Taiwan has long been a valued friend and development partner, providing meaningful support to our Federation and especially to the people of Nevis.

“We are sincerely grateful to the Government of Taiwan for its continued generosity and to the North American Taiwanese Medical Association for bringing their skills and spirit of service to our shores. Their contribution exemplifies the friendship and cooperation that have long defined our relationship.”

Walk-ins are welcomed and encouraged, and persons with any questions can contact the hospital or health centres earmarked for this initiative.