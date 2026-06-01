CCM Administration Invests Over $50 Million to Secure 24/7 Water Supply Across Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (June 01, 2026)– Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, has hailed the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM)-led Nevis Island Administration’s investment of more than $50 million in water infrastructure, which has resulted in reliable 24-hour access to potable water across the island.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Premier Brantley said the administration’s sustained investment in water production, storage, and distribution has transformed the sector and ensured a consistent supply of water for residents despite periods of low rainfall.

“I’m happy to report that so far as I’m aware all areas in Nevis are fully serviced by water 24 hours a day, 7 days a week… I believe it is some matter of pride in Nevis that people don’t have to catch water in buckets and don’t have to bathe in buckets, that we have what we need for our daily lives, and that is why we would have made that investment…We have solved the water problem in Nevis at the moment… No community in need; none is experiencing water challenges… It’s a matter that I feel very, very proud of,” he said.

The Premier noted that the administration had faced criticism over its spending priorities in recent years but maintained that its commitment to investing in critical infrastructure has yielded significant benefits for the island. He said Nevis’ success in securing a stable water supply stands in contrast to challenges currently being experienced in neighbouring territories including sister island St. Kitts and demonstrates the long-term vision of the CCM administration.

“I think that that is one of the most significant accomplishments because all of us know the inconvenience of turning on that tap and there’s no water. We set about to solve that problem, and I am grateful to God that we had a government that ignored the noise, invested in infrastructure like water to ensure that even now as we’re going through a rough patch in terms of rainfall, water still bursting pipe in Nevis, and everybody has access to portable water on this island. That in a small island ecosystem cannot be overstated in terms of the importance of that investment in water.

“We’ve invested in the water infrastructure, distribution, storage, and now more water…I mentioned that a 500,000-gallon tank is being erected at Stony Hill. When that tank is done, I’m told we’ll have storage for somewhere close to two million gallons of water. Two million gallons of water in Nevis, established storage in modern tanks.”

Among the major initiatives undertaken by the NIA are the commissioning of a photovoltaic desalination plant, the drilling of new wells across the island, and the expansion of water storage capacity.

“More water has come from the desalination plant which I have been proud to say is already in the system producing water that we’re consuming and the new drilling that we’ve done at Maddens. In fact, we’re now constructing some pump stations at Maddens which are nearing completion.”

Premier Brantley also commended the Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister responsible for Water Services, along with the staff of the Water Department, for their role in modernizing the island’s water sector and helping to secure a dependable supply of potable water for residents and businesses.

He said the achievements made in the water sector represent one of the administration’s most important infrastructure accomplishments and will continue to support the island’s growth and development for years to come.