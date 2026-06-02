New Nevlec GM Ald Stapleton Focused on Leading Nevis’ Renewable Energy Transition

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (June 02, 2026)– The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (Nevlec) has officially welcomed Nelson Ald Stapleton as its new General Manager, entrusting the seasoned utility professional with leading the company through its next phase of growth and energy transformation.

Mr. Stapleton officially assumed the position on June 01, bringing nearly two decades of experience in the electricity sector. Throughout his career, he has held a range of technical and leadership positions at both the St. Kitts Electricity Company Limited (Skelec) and Nevlec, equipping him with extensive knowledge of utility operations and management.

Prior to his appointment, Stapleton served as Nevlec’s Transmission and Distribution Manager and Chief Engineer.

Stedmond Tross, Cabinet Secretary and Chairman of the Nevlec Board of Directors, said Stapleton emerged as the strongest candidate following an extensive international recruitment process. He noted that Stapleton is only the second Nevisian to serve as General Manager of the utility company.

“We advertised for this position worldwide. We had applications from faraway as Indonesia, Australia, India, Italy and the wider the Caribbean, and we had a few local applications. After going through the applications, we determined as a board that Mr. Stapleton was the best fit.

“He’s well versed with the operations. He knows the staff and we believe that given the proper support he will do excellently for Nevlec and for Nevis. So we want to give him all the support that he needs to make Nevlec the number one utility company in the Caribbean,” he stated.

Speaking at the briefing, Stapleton said his appointment was a source of immense pride, not only for himself and his family, but also as a milestone for the people of Nevis.

“This appointment is especially meaningful to me as a Nevisian, as a son of the soil to be named general manager of Nevlec and to understand that I am the second Nevisian to hold this position, the first since Mr. Cartright Farrell in 2013 and he actually called me this morning to wish me well.

“Nevlec is an organization I know well and care deeply about. My career started in the utility sector as a linesman and I understand the responsibility that comes with leading a company that is important in our daily lives and also for our people and the development of Nevis.”

The new General Manager said he is eager to begin work immediately and will focus on strengthening the company’s operations, enhancing accountability, and ensuring a reliable electricity supply while supporting Nevis’ transition to renewable energy.

“I am thankful for the opportunity and ready to serve. My focus will be on working with the board, management, staff, other stakeholders to strengthen the reliability [of the utility], and to improve on and deliver proper support for the transition toward a more sustainable energy future.”

The press briefing followed a meeting during which the company’s management team was formally introduced to the new General Manager as he begins his tenure leading the island’s sole electricity provider.