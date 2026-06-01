Hon. Spencer Brand’s Address on the Start of the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Honourable Spencer Brand

Minister responsible for Disaster Management in the Nevis Island Administration

Address to mark the Start of the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season

June 01, 2026

Fellow citizens, residents, visitors, greetings,

At the start of another hurricane season, with a clear and shared commitment to protect lives, safeguard property, and preserve our communities, I stand before you as Minister for Disaster Management to reaffirm our collective responsibility to prepare and act.

Nevis has shown, time and again, that unity is our strongest shield. We have learned that disciplined planning, early warning, and swift, coordinated response save lives.

This season, we reinforce two practical commitments:

Forecast to action: We will leverage the best available meteorological data, ensure timely alerts, and translate warnings into clear, actionable steps for families, businesses, and public institutions.

Community-first response: Every resident has a role. We have expanded local disaster committees, trained volunteers, and streamlined emergency operations to help reach those in need without delay.

We also acknowledge the environmental dimensions of our work. Climate change intensifies storms, alters rainfall patterns, and affects our coastal zones.

To this end, according to NOAA, there is a 55% chance of a below-normal season, a 35% chance of a near-normal season, and a 10% chance of an above-normal season.

The outlook projects a total of 8 to 14 named storms (with winds of 39 mph or higher). Of these, 3 to 6 are expected to become hurricanes (with winds of at least 74 mph), including 1 to 3 major hurricanes (Category 3, 4, or 5, with winds of 111 mph or higher).

Notwithstanding the 2026 prediction of a less active hurricane season, we must be prepared for the worst and hope for the best, as it only takes one storm to cause irreparable damage to our island home!

At this point all preparations must be rushed to completion, our adaptation plans will dovetail with sustainable development, protecting livelihoods while safeguarding our natural heritage for future generations.



To business leaders and small entrepreneurs: diversify supply chains, maintain emergency stock, and plan cash-flow contingencies.

To our farmers: secure irrigation, protect livestock, and safeguard soils against erosion.

To families: prepare a household plan, assemble a go-bag, and designate a safe room or know where the closest emergency shelter in your community is located.

In St. Thomas’ we have the Jessup’s Community Center, The Cotton Ground Community Center and the Barnes Ghaut Community Center.

In St. James’ it’s at the Franklyn Browne Community Center.

In St. George’s – The Ebenezer Church of God and the Charles L. Walters Community Center;.

In St. John’s – The Pond Hill Community Center and in St. Paul’s – The Girls Guides Headquarters.

I urge everyone to take this hurricane season seriously and prepare yourselves for any eventuality, review evacuation routes, and update contact information with local authorities.

Let me at this juncture thank our Nevis Disaster Management Department Director – Mr. Brian Dyer, his Deputy Director Mr. Jack Ngumbah and the entire staff for their continued efforts in helping to keep our island safe, our volunteers, partners, regional and international organizations for their assistance and partnerships.



Let us face this season with vigilance, compassion, and resolve. By working together, Nevis will emerge stronger, safer, and more resilient.

May God bless Nevis, bless our Federation, bless this region and protect our people, and guide our efforts this hurricane season and always!

Thank you.