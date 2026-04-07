Nevis’ Kymarni Newton secures Team SKN’s lone medal at CARIFTA 2026

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (April 07, 2026)- Nevisian athlete Kymarni Newton delivered a standout performance at the 2026 CARIFTA Games in Grenada over the Easter weekend, capturing the only medal for Team St. Kitts and Nevis.

Competing in the Under-17 Boys 800 metres, Newton earned bronze in a personal best time of 1:55.34, setting a new St. Kitts and Nevis Under-18 national record and securing a place on the podium.

Newton was among 11 athletes from Nevis who qualified for this year’s CARIFTA Games, with 10 ultimately participating. His achievement marks a significant milestone in his CARIFTA journey, having first competed at the Games in Grenada in 2024 and narrowly missing the finals in Trinidad in 2025.

In a congratulatory message, St. Kitts and Nevis Athletics Association (SKN Athletics) highlighted the determination behind Newton’s success, noting that his achievement came despite early challenges.

“In a twist that perfectly captures his weekend of overcoming, Kymarni almost missed the flight from St. Kitts to Grenada after realising his passport was still at home! Newton’s story went from frantic to historic. Kymarni has proven that no hurdle, on or off the track, is too high.”

Minister of Youth and Sports in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), the Honourable Troy Liburd, also extended congratulations, commending Newton for making his community of Cherry Gardens, the Charlestown Secondary School, and the island of Nevis proud.

Newton’s performance underscores the continued strength and promise of Nevis’ young athletes on the regional stage.