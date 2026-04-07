NIA Celebrates Excellence, Honours Women Across Diverse Fields

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (April 07, 2026)- The Department of Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has honoured a cadre of exceptional women for their contributions across a range of sectors at its International Women’s Day Award Ceremony, highlighting the impact of women’s leadership and service on the island.

Six women were recognised for excellence in their respective fields. Jackie Hunkins-Taylor received the Women in Law Award; Sharmyn Powell was awarded in Finance; Valerie Hendrickson in Agri-Processing; Noellisa Swaby in Circular Economy; Dianne Hobson in Arts and Culture; and Leander Cornelius received the Minister’s Award. In addition, the Tricia Greaux Ocean Governance Award was also presented to Thema Ward during the ceremony.

Minister of Gender Affairs, the Honourable Jahnel Nisbett, extended congratulations to the awardees, underscoring the significance of public recognition in celebrating women’s achievements.

“We are celebrating seven amazing women who have made significant impact in their fields. Our peers and community members recognise you because this selection process, save for the Minister’s Award, is left up to the general public. So the public sees you, they see your impact, and they recognise that you’re someone that should be publicly celebrated.

“And so through the Department of Gender Affairs, we’re happy to be the vessel to celebrate you and recognise your hard work and say thank you and give you your flowers, trophies, and portraits while you are here with us so that you can know how much you are truly appreciated.”

Featured speaker, Attorney-at-Law Ayana McCalman, challenged long-standing stereotypes about women, urging a shift in mindset and sustained action to advance gender equality. She emphasised that empowerment must extend beyond symbolic observances and become a daily practice.

“It’s time to write a new reality… Women are warriors…As we celebrate these remarkable women, let us also reflect on how we show up for the women around us, not just in the month of March, not just at ceremonies, but in the everyday moments.

“Do we support them? Do we listen to them? Do we invest in them? Do we create space for them to heal? Do we create space for them to lead? Because empowering women is not an event, it is a culture, it is a commitment, it is a choice we make and we must make again and again in our homes, in our workplaces, in our communities.”

The ceremony was held at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park under the theme “Rights, Justice, Action for All Women and Girls,” forming part of the Department’s slate of activities to mark International Women’s Day 2026.

International Women’s Day 2026 was observed under the global theme “Give To Gain,” which calls on individuals, organisations, and communities to contribute resources, mentorship, advocacy, and time in support of women and girls, reinforcing a shared commitment to advancing gender equity.

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Photo caption: Department of Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration International Women’s Day Awardees: (l-r)- Valerie Hendrickson; Thema Ward; Sharmyn Powell; Noellisa Swaby; Dianne Hobson; Jackie Hunkins-Taylor; and Leander Cornelius

Photo caption: Minister of Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration, the Honourable Jahnel Nisbett, delivering remarks at the Department of Gender Affairs International Women’s Day Awards Ceremony