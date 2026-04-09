NIA Women’s Self-Empowerment Workshop Promotes Collaboration, Financial Literacy and Community Impact

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (April 09, 2026)- The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) continues to invest in the development of women and girls through its sixth annual Women’s Self-Empowerment Workshop, which this year focused on fostering a spirit of giving, collaboration, and personal growth.

The initiative encouraged participants to share knowledge, provide emotional support, and build meaningful networks, all aimed at strengthening communities and advancing both personal and professional development.

Organiser of the event and Special Advisor to the Premier, the Honourable Latoya Jones, outlined the workshop’s core objectives, noting that it was designed to promote collaboration, leadership, and confidence among participants, while celebrating the achievements of women and girls across various fields.

“The primary objectives of the sixth annual Women’s Self-Empowerment Workshop are to foster collaboration and generosity in our community, improve leadership and team-building skills through interactive activities, celebrate the accomplishments of women and girls across various fields, promote confidence and self-belief, helping women and girls realise that lifting others, they elevate themselves.

“This workshop emphasises that empowerment is not limited to individual success, but it is amplified when shared with others. The workshop also aims to promote financial literacy, covering budgeting, savings, and investments, foster entrepreneurial development, and facilitate networking among businesses and participants,” she said.

Minister of Gender Affairs, the Honourable Senator Jahnel Nisbett, in brief remarks, encouraged participants to fully embrace both the giving and learning aspects of the workshop.

“Now we’ve always heard that empowered women empower women and societies, and so you’re going to have a lot of empowered women in this room sharing their skills in terms of financial literacy, business development, just self-empowerment in general. So I want each and every one of us to take as much as we can from the workshop. As much as we’re giving, we’re also remembering the part where we are gaining knowledge and skillset, and so this is truly a self-empowerment workshop.

“When you leave here, don’t forget to multiply your impact by sharing that with someone else and empowering someone else.”

The session was facilitated by Ramie Wilkinson-Layden, a certified auditor within the NIA, who encouraged participants to make practical use of the knowledge gained.

“Each of us is uniquely created with various talents and skills that we can share. I urge all participants to generously offer their time, resources, ideas, and finances. By doing so you will witness your gains multiply right before your eyes in perfect timing. It is my hope that each participant departs with one or two actionable ideas to enhance their financial wellbeing enhance their financial literacy, practice prudent spending and become wise investors.”

The workshop has so far impacted approximately 100 females across Nevis. The most recent session engaged more than 30 participants, including 14 girls, and featured representation from nine female-owned businesses spanning industries such as nail care, bars, skincare, fitness, gift retail, beauty services, and graphic design.

Honourable Jones noted with commendation that the involvement of business owners was instrumental in providing participants with practical insights into business operations and entrepreneurship.

She registered her hope that participants would be inspired to take initiative through mentoring, volunteering, and offering encouragement to others, thereby creating a lasting positive impact within their communities.

Honourable Jones expressed satisfaction with the level of engagement and interaction throughout the workshop and voiced confidence that participants would apply what they learned to achieve personal and financial success.