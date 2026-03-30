Nevis dominates Leeward Islands U-15 squad with seven players, including captain

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (March 30, 2026)– Nevis’ growing reputation as a powerhouse of youth cricket is once again on full display, with seven of the 14 players selected to the Leeward Islands Under-15 (U-15) Cricket Team for the 2026 Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Tournament hailing from the island, including the team’s captain.

Leading the side is Karese “Bolo” Farrell, joined by fellow Nevisians Nicklos Hero, Aedan Williams, De’morae Prentice, Deshawn James, Kamarie France, and Ryan Merchant- an impressive showing that underscores the island’s depth of emerging cricket talent.

Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, praised the young cricketers for their achievement while addressing his monthly press conference on Monday, March 30.

“I want to congratulate all these youngsters. I also want to congratulate their local coach Stuart Williams for his continued dedication to the development of the sport and of course extend congratulations to our Department of Sports,” he said.

The 2026 edition of the 50-over competition commenced on Sunday, March 29, featuring three concurrent five-match bilateral series across Guyana, Antigua, and Jamaica. The Leeward Islands team opened their campaign against the Windward Islands in Antigua, with additional matches scheduled for March 31, April 2, April 4, and April 6.

Cricket West Indies has indicated that the Under-15 tournament is designed primarily as a talent identification platform. This year’s format prioritizes maximizing playing opportunities, expanding scouting efforts, and providing meaningful developmental experiences for young cricketers across the region. In keeping with that objective, no overall winner will be declared, as the focus remains firmly on nurturing and assessing emerging talent rather than final standings.