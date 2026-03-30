Major Step Forward for Nevis Geothermal Project as NIA Moves to Finalize Drilling Contract

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (March 30, 2026)- The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is advancing decisively toward the next phase of its geothermal energy development, following high-level discussions with the firm Iceland Drilling Company Limited as efforts intensify to finalize a contract for exploratory drilling.

Premier of Nevis and Minister of Energy, the Honourable Mark Brantley, met on March 26 with Iceland Drilling’s CEO Sveinn Hannesson and Legal Counsel Lyes Kennouche, alongside key government personnel namely NIA Cabinet Secretary Stedmon Tross; Permanent Secretary in the Premier’s Ministry Wakely Daniel; Nevis Electricity Company (NEVLEC) Chief Financial Officer and Acting General Manager Roma Merchant; and Project Coordinator Naftalie Errar.

The visiting delegation also engaged directly with NEVLEC officials as the island’s implementing agency, working through technical and contractual details to bring the drilling agreement to completion.

Providing an update during his monthly press conference on March 30, Premier Brantley revealed that Iceland Drilling has outlined an ambitious timeline for mobilization.

“Iceland Drilling set out a very aggressive timeline that they could mobilize and in fact hope to start drilling by August- this is their timeline. I’m optimistic that we can make it, bearing in mind that we’re now in April. But they feel that the drill rig, which they say is enroute to Iceland for repairs and retrofitting, can then sail to Nevis to commence the drilling operations here, which will be a significant forward step in terms of our geothermal ambitions.”

The geothermal project represents a transformative opportunity for Nevis and the wider Federation. Studies have indicated that the island possesses one of the most significant geothermal resources in the Caribbean, with potential output estimated in the hundreds of megawatts-and possibly as high as 900 megawatts- far exceeding local demand.

Initial development plans, however, are more targeted. The first phase is expected to involve drilling multiple wells to support the construction of a geothermal power plant capable of producing approximately 10 to 30 megawatts of electricity, sufficient to fully power Nevis while supplying additional energy to St. Kitts.

Beyond this phase, the long-term vision positions Nevis as a renewable energy hub, with the capacity to export clean geothermal power to neighbouring islands across the Eastern Caribbean.

Premier Brantley underscored the urgency of the project against the backdrop of global energy instability, pointing to ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting major oil-producing regions.

He warned that rising oil prices will continue to push up electricity costs, and that higher fuel prices will inevitably affect everyday goods and services, including imported food and products, local fish and meat, bus fares, and more.

As Minister of Finance, he urged residents to remain aware of international developments, particularly tensions involving the United States and Iran.

“That is why I keep saying to our people, we must remain engaged. We must watch the news. We must pay attention… because the reality is that once the price of oil goes up, everything goes up with it. The world is fuelled by energy.

“And I said that at this point because it simply reinforces why we must proceed with our geothermal potential in as aggressive a manner as we can.”

With contract negotiations nearing completion and a potential August start date for drilling, the NIA’s geothermal initiative is poised to enter a critical implementation phase, one that could redefine the island’s energy future, reduce electricity costs, and position Nevis as a leader in clean energy production in the region.