Andre Cadogan named Senior Regulator for Nevis Financial Services Regulatory Commission

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (March 30, 2026) – The Nevis Branch of the Financial Services Regulatory Commission (FSRC) has announced the appointment of Mr. Andre Cadogan as Senior Regulator, effective March 1, 2026.

He takes over from Ms. Heidi-Lynn Sutton, whose tenure as Regulator was marked by dedicated service to the Nevis Branch.

Mr. Cadogan brings over three decades of experience across banking and financial services, including senior leadership, risk management, compliance, and project management.

In his new capacity, he will help advance the Commission’s mandate to license, supervise, and oversee regulated entities operating in and from Nevis. His portfolio will encompass strategic leadership, regulatory oversight and compliance, legislative development and administration, as well as stakeholder engagement and advisory responsibilities.

Before assuming this role, Mr. Cadogan held several senior positions, including Vice President of Compliance at Deriv, Chief Executive Officer of The St. Vincent Cooperative Bank Limited, and Country Head for St. Kitts, Grenada, and St. Vincent at CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank.

He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of the West Indies, Sagicor Cave Hill School of Business and Management, is a Certified Associate in Project Management with the Project Management Institute, and an Accredited Director with the Governance Training Institute of Canada.

Reflecting on his appointment, Mr. Cadogan said he hopes to bring a fresh perspective to the management of regulatory risk, noting that while such risks are significant for Nevis and the wider region, they are also complex and require regulators to carefully balance potential threats with emerging opportunities. He added that he looks forward to the opportunity to contribute to meaningful transformation within the sector.

Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), the Honourable Mark Brantley, welcomed the appointment and expressed confidence that Mr. Cadogan’s experience will support ongoing efforts to strengthen and modernize the island’s financial services regulatory framework.