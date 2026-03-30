Premier Brantley hosts Panama Ambassador to SKN on official Nevis visit

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (March 27, 2026)- Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, today (Friday) welcomed Her Excellency Xiomara Perez, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Panama to Barbados and St. Kitts and Nevis, during a courtesy call at his office at Pinneys Estate.

Her Excellency recently presented her credentials to the Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis, Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, on St. Kitts before making her official visit to Nevis.

Premier Brantley, who also serves as Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), spoke to the enduring connection between St. Kitts and Nevis and Panama.

“I am pleased to welcome Her Excellency to Nevis. The people of St. Kitts and Nevis have had a very long relationship with Panama. Many of our forefathers went when they were building the Panama Canal so we know your country very well and we look forward to developing, deepening, and strengthening our relations with the good people of Panama,” he said.

Ambassador Perez noted that while Panama and the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis share a close relationship, there remains a gap in people-to-people connections.

“We don’t really know each other and this is the reason I am here, so that we can strengthen our bilateral relations, get to know each other, and we can work together to strengthen ties in the commercial, tourism, logistics and other sectors,” she said, expressing interest in Nevis’ impressive strides in agriculture.

During the visit, Premier Brantley and Ambassador Perez exchanged gift packages representing their respective territories and held discussions on trade, connectivity, and other areas of mutual interest.

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Photo caption: Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, (r) welcomes Her Excellency Xiomara Perez, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Panama to Barbados and St. Kitts and Nevis, during a courtesy call at his office on March 27, 2026

Photo caption: Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, and Her Excellency Xiomara Perez, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Panama to Barbados and St. Kitts and Nevis, exchange gifts during a courtesy call at his office on March 27, 2026

Photo caption: Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, and Her Excellency Xiomara Perez, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Panama to Barbados and St. Kitts and Nevis, engage in bilateral discussions during a courtesy call at his office on March 27, 2026