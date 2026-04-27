Tourism Momentum Continues to Build in Nevis as Tourism Development Levy Records Major Increase in 2026

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (April 27, 2026) – Nevis’ tourism industry continues to show significant growth, with increased Tourism Development Levy (TDL) collections reflecting a strong and active visitor season and sustained momentum across the sector.

Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance and Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), the Honourable Mark Brantley, shared the latest figures during his press conference on Monday, explaining that the TDL serves as a reliable barometer of performance within the island’s tourism industry.

The data for the first quarter of 2026, he noted, reflects notable year-on-year growth.

“Our TDL numbers continue to show that Nevis had been experiencing tremendous growth, strong performance in the Tourism sector this season. Our TDL for March 2026 has yielded $710,641.55; that compares to $565,378.07 in March of last year, for an increase this year of 25.7 percent.

“This follows strong performances early this year. Our January 2026 collections was $774,733.15, and that compares favourably to $502,406.97 collected in January last year- an increase of 52.4 percent…”

He further reported that February recorded collections of $769,404.52, compared to $383,429.38 for the same period in 2025, representing an increase of 100.67 percent.

The consistent gains across January, February, and March, the Premier indicated, demonstrate the sector’s upward trajectory and the continued appeal of Nevis as a destination.

“So we are clearly seeing an increase in revenue for January, February and March of this year compared to last year and I feel that shows that we are trending in the right direction.”

The levy, applied to visitor accommodations and related services, was increased to 3 percent in 2023 as part of the Administration’s strategy to bolster tourism infrastructure, enhance the visitor experience, and support the sector’s long-term sustainability.

The ongoing growth in tourism activity is expected to continue contributing positively to the island’s economy, supporting jobs, encouraging investment, and reinforcing Nevis’ position within the regional tourism market.