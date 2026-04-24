Nevis Mango Festival 2026 Unveils Expanded Four-Day Experience with New Flavours and Fan-Favourite Events

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (April 24, 2026)– The 12th edition of one of the region’s most anticipated culinary celebrations, the Nevis Mango Festival, was officially launched today, Friday, unveiling an exciting and expanded four-day line-up of new experiences and beloved signature events.

Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) Sales and Marketing Director Pheon Jones highlighted some of the key activities planned for this year.

“The festival has now extended to four days packed with many events. On the first day, Thursday, July 02, we will have the opening ceremony and directly after at 12 pm we will have a new event called ‘Nevis Goes Mango.’

“What we plan to do is disperse persons out across the island and they will go from venue to venue and sample what you have created with mango. So don’t hold back, we want to see as many creative dishes, drinks etcetera at as many establishments as possible.”

He explained that the event invites participation from bars, restaurants, and food establishments across Nevis, allowing them to showcase mango-inspired creations, while patrons can curate their own culinary journey from a list of participating venues.

From July 2 to 5, the island will come alive with a diverse range of activities, including the Supper Club on Thursday, July 2, an exclusive and intimate dining experience at a premier Nevis venue, where mangoes take centre stage. The event will be hosted by Headline Chef Eric Adjepong, celebrated cookbook author, Food Network host, and finalist on Top Chef: Kentucky Season 16. The Ghanaian-American chef will bring his bold, globally inspired style to Nevis as the NTA blends local culinary excellence with international talent.

Chef Adjepong will also host a Cooking Masterclass at CHASKA Indian Cuisine & Bar (formerly Yubrenta) on Friday, July 3.

Also on July 3, the ever-popular Mango Mania returns, featuring the crowd-favourite mixology and mango-eating competitions.

The Passport Food Crawl, hosted on a guided party bus, is set for Saturday, July 4, taking participants to curated stops across the island for mango-infused bites and cocktails.

The festival culminates on Sunday, July 5, with its signature event, ‘For the Love of Mangoes,’ at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park. The grand showcase will feature 60 food and beverage vendors, a kids’ zone, VIP lounge, and a full day of entertainment for all ages, including the highly anticipated Cooking Competition and the Mango Festival Concert under the stars.

NTA CEO Andia Ravariere said the Nevis Mango Festival is more than a calendar event; it has become a signature expression of the island’s identity.

“Nevis is blessed with an extraordinary abundance of mango varieties, rich soil, culinary creativity, and a community spirit that transforms something simple into something spectacular- that is the magic of the festival. We take what is authentically ours and turn it into an experience that captures international attention.”

Premier and Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), the Honourable Mark Brantley, noted that the festival continues to grow in scale and impact each year, attracting a wide cross-section of local, regional, and international visitors. With approximately 60 chefs participating, he said patrons can expect an exceptional and diverse culinary experience.

“We invite visitors from St. Kitts, across the region, and from key international markets such as the United States and Canada to join us in Nevis this July. If you have a love for mangoes and a passion for great food, this festival is for you. It has evolved into a premier culinary showcase, and we warmly welcome everyone to come and be part of the experience.”

Tickets for the 12th annual Nevis Mango Festival are now available online at https://www.nevismangofest.com/.