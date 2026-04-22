NSWMA Expands Recycling Efforts, Unveils New Collection Receptacle at Charlestown Pier

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (April 22, 2026)- Marking World Earth Day 2026, the Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) on Wednesday, April 22, unveiled a new recycling receptacle at the Charlestown Pier, providing a convenient option for individuals at the busy ferry terminal to properly dispose of aluminum and plastic waste.

Shelagh James, Coordinator of the NSWMA Recycling Project, described the installation as a meaningful step in advancing the island’s environmental goals.

“This is an important step forward in strengthening our waste management and environmental sustainability efforts here on Nevis. This recycling receptacle represents more than just a collection point- it symbolizes our shared responsibility to protect our environment. It aligns directly with the Solid Waste Authority’s commission to promote proper waste disposal, encourage recycling, and reduce the harmful impact of waste on our land and marine ecosystems.”

The initiative supports this year’s World Earth Day theme, “Our Power, Our Planet,” which highlights the role of collective action in addressing environmental challenges.

Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), Honourable Senator Jahnel Nisbett, said the effort is part of a broader push to foster a culture of recycling across the island.

“At the Nevis Solid Waste Management landfill, we have implemented an important initiative to recycle plastic bottles, aluminum, cardboard, and other materials. We want to actively promote this effort among the Nevisian public by placing receptacles in high-traffic areas, encouraging individuals to dispose of recyclable waste responsibly. Instead of ending up in the regular trash bound for the landfill, these materials can be diverted, helping to preserve the limited space available on our small island.”

She also expressed appreciation to the NSWMA team for bringing the project to fruition and extended thanks to the Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority (NASPA) for facilitating the placement of the receptacle at the port.

The NSWMA has indicated that signage will be installed on and around the unit to increase visibility and guide proper use. The receptacle is designed to collect plastic on one side and aluminum on the other, and members of the public are urged not to deposit any other types of waste.

Among those present for the unveiling were Ms. Latoya Jeffers, Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Health; Ms. Marva Thrift, General Manager of NSWMA; Mr. Everton Mitcham, Landfill Manager; along with members of the NSWMA staff and recycling team.