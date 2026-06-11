Premier Brantley travels on official duty; Honourable Eric Evelyn serves as Acting Premier

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 11, 2026)- The Honourable Mark Brantley will be travelling to New York to attend meetings with the diaspora.

Premier Brantley is scheduled to depart the Federation on Thursday, June 11, 2026 and return on Sunday, June 14, 2026. He will be accompanied by Honourable Spencer Brand and Mr. Delvon Clarke, who is the Head of the Diaspora Unit.

During Hon. Brantley’s absence, the Honourable Eric Evelyn will act as Premier.