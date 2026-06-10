Nevis Water Department informs of Disconnection of Water Services

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 10, 2026)- The following is a notice from the Nevis Water Department regarding the Disconnection of Water Services:

Water service disconnections for customers with high/overdue balances will take place from Tuesday, June 16th, to Friday, June 26th, 2026. Customers are urged to settle all outstanding balances by June 12th, 2026, to avoid service interruption.

Please note that a $150.00 reconnection fee will be applied to all accounts scheduled for disconnection after June 15th, 2026.

For more information visit: neviswaterdepartment.com or call 469-5979 X6077 (X5180 and X5181)