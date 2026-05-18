Premier Brantley Champions Caribbean Digital Transformation at Amplify Summit

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 18, 2026)- Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, joined regional leaders and global innovators at the second Liberty Caribbean Amplify Summit, where discussions focused on advancing digital transformation, strengthening resilience, and harnessing emerging technologies to shape the Caribbean’s future.

The Summit was held in Miami, Florida, under the theme “Elevating the Caribbean’s Digital Future.”

Premier Brantley described his participation as a meaningful opportunity to engage with regional thought leaders and contribute to critical discussions on emerging technologies.

“It was great to interact with some of the brightest minds in the region. It is always a privilege to represent our beloved Nevis. Thank you to Liberty for the invitation.”

On Thursday, May 14, Premier Brantley participated in a panel discussion where he addressed key issues surrounding the integration of artificial intelligence in the hospitality sector. During the session, he raised concerns about the need to retool and re-skill the Caribbean tourism workforce to mitigate potential job displacement, emphasized the importance of regional data ownership, and underscored “and the need for a massive public education campaign as to the bold new world of AI so that the technology does not leave our people behind”.

The 2026 Amplify Summit brought together regional leaders to examine the realities, risks, and opportunities influencing the Caribbean’s digital transformation. Discussions centered on embedding long-term resilience into infrastructure and operations while aligning global technological and economic shifts with regional growth.

The Summit also highlighted the importance of collaboration and innovation in advancing connectivity and unlocking new opportunities across the Caribbean. Through initiatives such as the Amplify Fundraiser, emphasis was placed on digital inclusion, expanding access, and investing in communities to support sustainable progress.

Panel discussions explored strategies for strengthening the region’s digital ecosystem through talent development, policy alignment, and investment, as well as leveraging expanding connectivity to drive economic growth and resilience.