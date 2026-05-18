NIA Empowers Dozens of Women with Tools for Wealth and Home Ownership

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (May 18, 2026)– In a bold step toward empowering women to build wealth and secure their futures, the Nevis Island Administration’s Department of Gender Affairs recently hosted its first annual Women’s Asset Building Seminar under the theme “Own Your Future: Women, Wealth and Home Ownership.”

The event brought together approximately 50 women for an evening of practical learning, expert guidance, and meaningful engagement focused on financial empowerment and long-term asset building.

Minister of Gender Affairs, the Honourable Senator Jahnel Nisbett, expressed her satisfaction with both the turnout and the level of participation, noting that the workshop was well attended, with participants actively engaging in highly interactive sessions designed to equip them with real-world knowledge and tools.

“Over-all the event was a tremendous success. What made it particularly impactful was that it was not simply another talk shop. The participants received practical, realistic information on topics such as credit, legal protection in home ownership as well as retirement planning.

“Often women focus primarily on taking care of children, spouses, parents, and neglect focusing on their wellbeing, and this workshop was targeted specifically towards that group so that they could realize it’s never too late to achieve those personal and financial goals. And I’m grateful that we were able to provide a lot of the tools to make that possible.”

The seminar featured a panel of knowledgeable facilitators who delivered presentations across key areas of financial and personal development. Mr. Orvis Tyson, Senior Adviser at Sagicor, presented on insurance protection and investments; Ms. Tesia Burton, Branch Manager at Republic Bank, addressed savings, loans, and credit awareness; Mrs. Karen Claxton-Amory, Inspector at Social Security, spoke on maximizing retirement income; and attorney Ms. Althea Campbell provided guidance on legal protections and safeguarding assets.

Minister Nisbett highlighted the dynamic dialogue throughout the evening, noting that participants openly shared their experiences and asked insightful questions to better understand the various subject areas.

“We were very encouraged by the interest and most of the participants would have expressed a desire for follow-up sessions, while all of the facilitators made themselves available by providing contact information for future personal follow-ups to tailor the advice to their specific situations.”

The seminar was chaired by Mrs. Deslyn Johnson of the Department of Gender Affairs. Following the presentations, participants had the opportunity to engage directly with representatives from a legal aid clinic, the Department of Physical Planning, the Nevis Housing and Land Development Corporation (NHLDC), Structural Engineering and Architectural Consultants, and the Ministry of Finance.

Minister Nisbett extended her gratitude to the facilitators, participants, and the staff members whose efforts were instrumental in conceptualizing and executing the successful event.