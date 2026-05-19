Nevis Honours 14 Outstanding Students with 2026 Boys of Excellence Awards

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (May 18, 2026) – Fourteen male students have been recognized as Boys of Excellence for 2026 by the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Department of Gender Affairs.

The honorees were celebrated during a recent ceremony held at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park, where they received awards in recognition of their positive contributions to their schools, families, and communities. The students were commended for their selflessness, willingness to help others, academic and athletic achievements, volunteerism, and exemplary conduct.

2026 Boys of Excellence Honorees:

Kyran Hendrickson – Cecile Browne Integrated School

“Kyran stands out as an exceptional student and a true young leader. His integrity, kindness, and determination to excel have made a significant impact within the CBIS community. He is always ready to lend a hand around the school, helping both his classmates and teachers with different tasks. His positive attitude and engaging demeanor contribute to creating a warm and welcoming environment in every setting. Kyran demonstrates notable maturity and respect, serving as a model for his peers and promoting unity among CBIS students. For his dedication, positive influence, and pursuit of excellence, Kyran has truly earned this year’s Boy of Excellence award.”

Ezra Hanley – Ivor Walters Primary School

“Ezra stands as a shining example of what it means to strive for greatness while remaining humble and grounded. Ezra’s academic journey is marked by consistent achievement and a genuine love for learning. He is known to be helpful, dependable, and a loyal friend. His strong sense of sportsmanship, coupled with his willingness to support others, makes him a respected and valued member of his school community. Today, we honor not only his achievements but also the character and integrity that define him. Ezra Hanley is indeed a young man of excellence and a beacon of inspiration and a proud representative of the Ivor Walters Primary School.”

Kemarii Reed – Maude Crosse Preparatory School

“Kemarii is an outstanding Grade 3 student who consistently achieves marks of 90 and above. His leadership shines as captain of the Positive Vybz Steel Orchestra, where he inspires peers with discipline and creativity. A proud member of the library program, Kemarri values reading and lifelong learning. He is also a dedicated leader in Sunday school and community events, always adventurous and eager to volunteer. He is known for his kindness and willingness to help others.”

Naiim Morton – Montessori Academy

“Naiim has been a valued member of the school community since his pre-school years and consistently exemplifies the qualities of an outstanding student. He is known for being polite, friendly, and caring, showing genuine respect and kindness to both teachers and his peers. Highly regarded by students across the school, Naiim has built a wonderful rapport with all staff members through his positive attitude and willingness to help others. He approaches his studies with dedication and consistently produces work of an excellent standard. Naiim truly embodies excellence through his character, achievements, and service, making him a role model within the school and wider community.”

Kaijay Powell – Nevis Academy

Kaijay is known for his kind heart, sharp mind, and playful spirit. He is a caring and dependable friend who believes in helping others. Whether assisting a classmate with schoolwork or encouraging someone who feels left out, he consistently strives to make a positive difference. He is actively involved in cricket, football, and drama club, and enjoys caring for his pets and gaming. As Boy of Excellence 2026, Kaijay represents kindness, determination, and excellence, inspiring others through his character, hard work, and ambition.

Jah-lique Chambers – Charlestown Primary School

“Humble, well-mannered, thoughtful, and dependable are just a few words to describe Jah-Lique. He is a disciplined and dedicated student academically, who always strives for excellence in his performance. His spiritual growth is evident in his daily interactions with his teachers, peers and family. Jah-lique is devoted to mastering life skills such as responsibility, accountability, and ethics.”

Izariel Webbe – St. Thomas Primary School

“Izariel is a smart, respectful, and talented young man who continues to stand out among his peers. He is always willing to try new challenges, and at school he actively participates in quiz competitions, football, and athletics, showing both determination and teamwork. His discipline, positive attitude, strong values, and dedication to excellence make him a positive role model in both school and community.”

Hazo Ottley – St. James Primary School

“Hazo consistently demonstrates respect, self-control, compassion and kindness in both school and community settings. Though quiet and soft-spoken, Hazo’s warm personality shines through his pleasant and helpful nature, making him a positive influence among peers. Academically, he performs well. Hazo plays football, competes in track and field and plays cricket. Gifted musically, Hazo can play multiple instruments, including the piano, steelpan, guitar and has a special love for drums; he is also a skilled masquerader.”

Elvorn Herbert – Violet O. Jeffers Nicholls Primary School

“Elvorn, a young man of exemplary character and profound integrity, has distinguished himself as a pillar of leadership within his academic community, consistently demonstrating a selfless commitment to the success of his peers. His adventurous spirit and disciplined nature extend to the athletic arena, where he is a formidable presence on the football field, a dedicated cricketer and athlete. Above all, Elvorn is recognized for a degree of compassion and maturity that transcends his years. In honoring him today, we celebrate a young leader who embodies the virtues of excellence, service, and kindness. We proudly commend Elvorn for his outstanding contributions and his bright future ahead.”

Te’adrian Toss – Elizabeth Pemberton Primary School

“Te’adrian is a well-rounded student-athlete who excels academically, athletically, and socially. He approaches his studies with dedication and consistently demonstrates a strong commitment to learning and personal growth. Beyond academics and athletics, Te’adrian is friendly, respectful, and supportive of his peers, making him a positive influence within the school community. His ability to balance his studies, sports, and social interactions highlights his strong character and leadership potential.”

Aaron Daljit – Joycelyn Liburd Primary School

“Aaron is a quiet, reserved, and extremely helpful young man who consistently demonstrates excellence. He takes great pride in his academics, always completing his assignments and earning a place on the Principal’s List almost every term. Aaron is actively involved in school and also active at church and home, always ready to lend a helping hand. As a talented steel pan player, Aaron truly exemplifies excellence.”

Cleston Bartlette – Gingerland Secondary School

“Cleston is a model student. He exudes several qualities which include respect, volunteerism, self-control, compassion and kindness as he relates to his peers and adults alike. From a tender age, Cleston has been involved in community development. He accompanied his mother to Girl Guide meetings where he assisted with the execution of the activities. This has certainly molded him into the young man that he is today. Currently, he is involved in various extra-curricular activities. These are Student Ambassador at the Gingerland Secondary, St. Kitts-Nevis Defense Force Cadet Corps Private, the designated drummer for the St. Paul’s Anglican Church and a member of the church’s Youth Band.”

Jedaiah Carter – Nevis International Secondary School

“Jedaiah is a well-rounded scholar-athlete whose dedication and talent have distinguished him both academically and athletically. He excels in numerous sports and is a talented basketball, specializes in long-distance races and has medaled in all of the school’s cross-country events. He has also represented the school at Inter-High competitions. Academically, Jedaiah has consistently maintained a place in the top three academic rankings in his class. He has been on the Honour Roll for every term since Form 1.”

Kymarni Newton – Charlestown Secondary School

“Kymarni is a dedicated and disciplined young athlete whose passion for sports and commitment to excellence have made him a positive role model among his peers. Over the past three years, Kymarni represented the Federation at the prestigious CARIFTA Games. In April 2026, he etched his name in history by winning a bronze medal and setting the Under-18 Junior National Record. In addition to athletics, Kymarni proudly represented the Federation on the National Under-17 Football Team for three consecutive years. Kymarni’s dedication also extends to his academic pursuits. He is a hardworking, respectful, and humble student who consistently strives for excellence in the classroom. Known for his polite manner, discipline, and maturity, he demonstrates outstanding character both on and off the field. His achievements continue to inspire his peers while bringing honour and pride to his school, community, and Federation.”

Awards were presented by Deputy Governor General Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd; Deputy Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn; Senior Minister the Honourable Spencer Brand; Minister of Education and Youth the Honourable Senator Troy Liburd; Minister of Social Development the Honourable Senator Jahnel Nisbett; and Special Advisor to the Premier the Honourable Latoya Jones.

Minister Nisbett expressed her pleasure at celebrating the achievements of the island’s young men, describing the occasion as significant.

“This activity annually is really to shine the light on not only the good but the excellent. And these fourteen young men are indeed excellent. They are not all of it—these are who we are celebrating this year. It’s such a difficult decision annually because so many of our boys are really exceeding our expectations. So once again congratulations and I look forward to seeing many more achievements and displays of excellence from you in the future,” she said.

She encouraged the awardees to inspire their peers, serve as role models, and continue to live up to the title of Boy of Excellence.

Guest speaker Mr. Trevor Heron, a psychosocial therapist, addressed the young men under the theme “Boys to Men: Adopting Good Habits and Attitudes.”

“You have the right people around you. I’m just listening to various speakers and I’m hearing that they are here to support you. So, you’re in a good environment. What we love about Nevis is its values, and it will not compromise, and those values are going to build you and propel you to excellence. Be intentional. Your gifts are designed to make room for you…to position you. Your gift is going to open doors for you. That’s why you have to be intentional. So young men, stay focused, be intentional in all you do and you will succeed.”