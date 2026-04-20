Nevis’ Hon. Eric Evelyn pays Courtesy Call on IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (April 20, 2026) – The Honourable Eric Evelyn, Deputy Premier of Nevis and elected Member of the National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis, paid a courtesy call on Mr. Martin Chungong, Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), on Friday, April 17. The meeting took place on the margins of the 152nd Assembly of the IPU in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Mr. Chungong, who became the eighth IPU Secretary General in 2014, made history as the first African and first non-European to hold the post. During his tenure, he has championed key global issues including youth empowerment, gender equality, child health, and environmental sustainability. Having been re-elected twice, he will conclude his third and final term on June 30, 2026.

Hon. Evelyn, who is representing the National Parliament of St. Kitts and Nevis at the Assembly, described the meeting as cordial and productive.

“I conveyed greetings from the Speaker and Members of the National Assembly, as well as from the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” he said. “I also expressed appreciation to the IPU and the Government of Türkiye for their warm hospitality and for providing us the opportunity to participate in this important Assembly.”

He further congratulated Mr. Chungong on his exemplary leadership and contributions over the past three terms as Secretary General.

According to Hon. Evelyn, Mr. Chungong expressed gratitude for the continued engagement of St. Kitts and Nevis and reaffirmed the IPU’s commitment to supporting the Federation, particularly in areas such as capacity building. He also encouraged the Parliament of St. Kitts and Nevis to pursue full membership in the IPU in the near future.

Mr. Chungong emphasized the inclusive nature of the IPU, noting that even non-member states are actively engaged in its work through participation in events and initiatives that support national development.

During the Assembly, Hon. Evelyn, who also serves as Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), moderated a workshop on Saturday, April 19, titled “Parliamentary Leadership in Protecting Our Blue Planet.” The session addressed pressing global challenges, including rising sea levels, the preservation of marine biodiversity, and the protection of coastal ecosystems.