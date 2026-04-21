Water Sector Transformation Project Advances in Nevis with Stakeholder Engagement

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (April 20, 2026)- Consultants for the Transitioning the Water Supply in St. Kitts and Nevis to a Low-Carbon, Climate-Resilient Sector (SKN TransWater Project) were recently on island to meet with stakeholders and provide an update on the project’s progress, its latest developments, and its anticipated benefits for Nevis.

The meeting, held at the Pond Hill Community Centre, also gave stakeholders an opportunity to raise questions and address any concerns regarding the project and whether it is meeting expectations.

This cross-cutting, climate-resilient development initiative aims to transform water service delivery in St. Kitts and Nevis by strengthening the enabling environment for a low-carbon, climate-resilient water supply. The project also seeks to reduce non-revenue water and mainstream sustainable, climate-resilient water systems.

Dr. Adrian Cashman of CEAC Solutions Ltd., team leader for the project consultants, explained that the team’s return visit was intended to maintain open dialogue with stakeholders. He noted that their feedback will be incorporated as the project advances toward implementation.

“Usually what seems to happen is a project goes there and the next thing you know it’s being implemented. We didn’t want that to happen, so we’ve been very keen on using the opportunities we have to provide feedback, to share with you what we’ve been doing, letting you know where we are, what we’re proposing, and then opening it up for discussion.”

With the Federation experiencing a steady decline in water availability- due to increased variability in annual precipitation, an overall decrease in rainfall, and rising population and industrial demand- Minister responsible for Water Services in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), the Honourable Spencer Brand, expressed the government’s appreciation for what he described as a “critically important project.”

“I believe that the aim is to significantly transform the water infrastructure on both islands. It is no secret that these are two small islands, but we are also facing some significant challenges when it comes to our water resource. I am hopeful that the discussion that we are having with the various stakeholders here on the island of Nevis will help to move this process forward and will also help us to better position ourselves and better understand what this entire project is all about. I can say to you that the Cabinet of the Nevis Island Administration is in full support of this project because we believe for our sustainable development we must have access to a reliable and stable supply of water.”

The interactive workshop was chaired by Dr. Adrian Cashman, alongside Floyd Robinson, Manager of the Nevis Water Resources Management Unit, and Ryan Phillip of the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC), which is leading the project with funding from the Green Climate Fund.

Participants included representatives from the Nevis Water Department, Solid Waste Management Department, and the Departments of Agriculture, Physical Planning and Environment, Statistics and Economic Planning, as well as Social Services and Gender Affairs.