Rita Hawkins Takes Helm of Nevis Finance, Signals Strategic Push to Strengthen Jurisdiction’s Global Position

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (April 09, 2026)- The Ministry of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has announced the appointment of Ms. Rita O. Hawkins as Director of Nevis Finance, effective March 16, 2026, ushering in new leadership for the island’s financial services promotion agency.

Ms. Hawkins assumes the role with a clear mandate to enhance the visibility, competitiveness, and global engagement of Nevis’ international financial services sector. Her appointment signals a strategic focus on strengthening relationships with industry stakeholders, expanding outreach in key markets, and reinforcing the jurisdiction’s reputation as a premier destination for asset protection and wealth structuring.

Bringing a wealth of experience across multiple jurisdictions including Saint Lucia, the British Virgin Islands, Nevis, and the wider Caribbean, Ms. Hawkins is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing the island’s financial services agenda. Her background spans financial management, corporate governance, international structuring, and regulatory compliance, positioning her to effectively guide Nevis Finance in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

A Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA) with a Certificate in Trust Management with distinction, Ms. Hawkins has held senior leadership roles in the British Virgin Islands where she oversaw corporate governance, fiduciary services, client accounting, and liquidation processes. Her work has also included oversight of compliance frameworks such as AML, FATCA, and CRS, along with advising high-net-worth clients on complex cross-border financial arrangements.

Prior to taking up her new post, she served as Managing Director of Shillingford and Associates Inc., providing financial advisory services throughout the Caribbean and working closely with both private sector entities and government stakeholders. Her experience advising on Nevis-based structures, including limited liability companies and trusts, gives her practical insight into the jurisdiction’s offerings and their application in international financial planning.

Speaking on her appointment, Ms. Hawkins outlined her vision for the agency and the jurisdiction:

“Nevis has established itself as a credible and resilient international financial services jurisdiction, particularly in asset protection and wealth structuring. As global clients and their advisors increasingly prioritize stability, flexibility, and practical solutions, Nevis is well positioned to meet those needs. I look forward to working with stakeholders to strengthen the jurisdiction’s visibility and deepen engagement across key international markets.”

Her appointment comes at a time when Nevis continues to position itself as a forward-looking and adaptable financial services hub, with renewed emphasis on innovation, compliance, and global competitiveness.