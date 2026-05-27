Nevis Remains a Safe Destination; Premier Brantley Commends Police Efforts

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (May 27, 2026) – Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley has credited the efforts of the police in keeping Nevis an extremely safe destination for both residents and visitors.

“I can look at the way that crime has been reduced so dramatically. I think it’s a matter of some pride for all of us, not just the police, but for the government and for the citizenry, that we are now in the month of May and we’ve had no violent incidents in Nevis for the year thus far. We’re very grateful for that and we’re prayerful that that continues. I think that’s significant. People feel safer. You go out at nights, people are not as worried as we were 5 years, 10 years ago,” he said at the monthly press conference on Tuesday, May 26.

Premier Brantley was a featured speaker at the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force Division C (Nevis) 18th Annual Constables Award Ceremony and Dinner, held on Saturday, May 16, at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park. There, he commended officers on Nevis for their selflessness and commitment to maintaining law and order on the island. He noted that the ceremony provided an opportunity to express gratitude on behalf of every citizen and resident of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“ I am exceedingly proud of the Royal St. Christopher Nevis Police Force, and I am persuaded that as a unit you should be celebrated for your dedication, your loyalty and your commitment… This awards ceremony does not only celebrate individual excellence but it also celebrates the collective strength and spirit of the entire police force. It reminds us that behind every uniform is a person who chooses to make a difference- not for glory, not for recognition, but for the good of the entire nation…

“Far too often we fail to recognize the importance of our officers, as they’re often taken for granted and given scant recognition for braving the odds to ensure our safety and security. As officers, you are on the front line during disasters, risking your lives to save others, protecting the most vulnerable, and confronting the most hardened criminals among us. I have said it before and I say this evening again, that I sleep better at nights knowing that you are on the watch. You are on the rampart protecting and serving the people of Nevis and St. Kitts,” he said, pledging the continued support of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

The Premier also commended Commissioner of Police James Sutton and the RSCNPF High Command, with special recognition for Superintendent Alonzo Carty, whom he noted continues to lead the Nevis Division with distinction.

The ceremony also marked a historic milestone, as WPC Shaneke Clarke was named Constable of the Year- the first female officer to receive this distinction over the course of the ceremony’s span.