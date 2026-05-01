NIA Signs Geothermal Drilling Contract, Moves Closer to Energy Independence

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (May 01, 2026) – Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, has confirmed that the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has signed a contract to commence drilling geothermal production wells- marking a significant step toward realizing the island’s vision of generating clean, renewable energy.

“Iceland Drilling is the company that has been selected and I think that [contract] has been signed between Iceland Drilling and Nevlec [Nevis Electricity Co. Ltd.] to proceed with the project, so we anticipate that that will proceed apace,” he said at his April 28 monthly press conference.

The Premier, who also serves as Minister of Energy, noted that while an official ceremonial event is expected, all key contractual arrangements are already in place. He explained that several preparatory steps remain ahead of drilling at the Hamilton site, including land acquisition and other logistical activities.

“There’s some surrounding work to be done, some lands to be purchased in the area and we are working on all that. We’re in the process of setting up a geothermal unit so that we will have a team that is dedicated now 100 percent to that, because currently what has been happening is that the people at Nevlec who have their Nevlec work to do have also been involved with geothermal.”

He further disclosed that the services of former Nevlec General Manager Albert Gordon have been retained exclusively to support the geothermal initiative. The Premier expressed appreciation for Gordon’s contributions, noting that he has been instrumental in advancing the project to its current stage, bringing valuable expertise and dedication that have significantly aided progress, and that his continued involvement is expected to support the next phases.

On the next phase- plant construction- the Premier indicated that a request for proposals is anticipated, with the process running concurrently with drilling activities.

“The sense was that that process should be the easier part of the process because the riskier part is the drilling. So that’s where we were having so much difficulty getting funding for the drilling, but once the drilling is done and the resource is there, then the rest becomes far easier and that’s where we anticipate that the private sector will come on board,” he said.

Nevis is pursuing the drilling of up to two geothermal production wells and one injection well. The project aims to establish a geothermal power plant with a capacity of 30 megawatts- more than sufficient to meet the island’s domestic electricity demand.

The initiative is being funded through a blend of international support totaling approximately US$71.6 million.

Iceland Drilling has also confirmed the signing of the final agreement for turnkey geothermal drilling services on the island. According to the company, work is scheduled to begin by September 2026, with completion expected in the second half of 2027.

Premier Brantley has emphasized the transformative potential of the project for Nevis and the wider Federation, noting that the geothermal initiative underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to renewable energy and energy independence, not just a project for Nevis but an enduring legacy for future generations.