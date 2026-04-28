Nevis Tourism Ministry Unveils BON 2026 Youth Congress Candidates at Breakfast Launch

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (April 28, 2026)- The Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) today, Tuesday, officially launched the 2026 Bank of Nevis Limited (BON) Tourism Youth Congress with a breakfast engagement for participating students at the Montpelier Plantation and Beach Hotel.

Nine students from the island’s three secondary schools will compete in this year’s congress. Representing Gingerland Secondary School (GSS) are Ajernee Hodge, Alison Gishard, and Jeremiah Addai; Charlestown Secondary School (CSS) is represented by Excellence Nisbett, Fantasia Stoby, and Rondre Daniel; while Nevis International Secondary School (NISS) is represented by Alexis Peart, Karissa Tyrell, and Kayla Mendonca.

Premier of Nevis and Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Mark Brantley, congratulated the students on their selection, describing their participation as a meaningful contribution to the island’s most vital industry.

He emphasized the central role of tourism in Nevis’ development, noting that it remains the engine that drives the island’s economy. He remarked that Nevis is among the most beautiful places in the world and stressed the importance of cherishing, protecting, and taking pride in it, adding that this is ultimately what the Youth Congress seeks to promote.

The Premier urged the students not to view the event solely as a competition, but rather as an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the island’s tourism sector. He noted that while only one participant would advance to represent Nevis at the regional level, all participants were making a valuable contribution to the island that extends beyond individual achievement.

“So I want you to see this as a contribution that you’re ultimately making to tourism. I hear it being said that you are the future leaders, but I always say that you’re the present leaders because the reality is you should not postpone your contribution until a later date. You are here now so you do the best you can today and make your contribution today.

“I feel so proud of you. I want you to know you represent the best of Nevis and I’m hopeful that whoever goes on to represent us at the CTO in Guyana this year, that that individual will do well and make friends as well at the regional level.”

BON Chief Executive Officer, Denrick Liburd, also addressed the gathering, noting that the institution’s continued sponsorship reflects its confidence in the island’s youth and their potential to shape the future of tourism.

“As we witnessed the closely contested competition on stage at NEPAC [last year] it became clear that the future of the tourism industry is strong; it is in capable hands.

“The depth of knowledge and level of creativity displayed at last year’s congress were powerful reminders that our youth are not only aware of the challenges we face but are equally attuned to the opportunities to elevate and transform our tourism product.”

Product Development Manager in the Ministry of Tourism, Vanessa Webbe, outlined that the Tourism Youth Congress targets students between the ages of 14 and 17. She explained that the winner will be named Junior Youth Tourism Minister and will go on to represent Nevis at the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) Regional Tourism Youth Congress, gaining exposure to tourism-related initiatives and activities over a one-year tenure as the local Youth Minister.

The breakfast launch was chaired by the current Junior Youth Tourism Minister, Khayla Claxton. Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, John Hanley, also delivered remarks, while Winston Cooke presented the featured address on “Cultural Industries and Tourism Innovation.”

The public is encouraged to attend the Tourism Youth Congress on May 12 at 5:00 p.m. at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC) to support the island’s young ambassadors of tourism.