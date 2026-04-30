NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (April 30, 2026)- Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, on Wednesday, April 29, received a courtesy call at his office from Argentina’s Ambassador to Barbados and the OECS, His Excellency Ciro Luciano Ciliberto.

Premier Brantley welcomed the Ambassador, who was in the Federation on an official diplomatic visit, noting the significance of the engagement and expressing optimism about strengthening ties between the two countries.

“I’m so delighted that he’s been able to come over to Nevis. I know he has been here in Nevis before, but this is his first time in Nevis as an official guest and to see me officially as the Premier of Nevis. So, Excellency, welcome to Nevis.

“Here in Nevis, we love Argentinian wine, we love Argentinian football; there are many things about your country that we admire. I look forward to having some good discussions with you as to how we can do more together, our country and your country,” the Premier said.

Ambassador Ciliberto reflected on his previous visits to Nevis, including as a tourist and during St. Kitts and Nevis’ Independence celebrations in September 2025. He expressed appreciation for the opportunity to engage with Premier Brantley in an official capacity.

“I am posted in Barbados, but I am the non-resident ambassador to St. Kitts and Nevis, and I am honoured to be in Nevis today. In this trip that I’m making to St. Kitts and Nevis, I wanted especially to be here and make a courtesy call to you to be able to know you in person and discuss about the relations between our two countries.

“Argentina and St. Kitts and Nevis established relations almost a few months after [SKN] independence, and since then we have been friends, and I hope that we can continue the good relation between our government and also between our people. So, thank you very much for receiving me today.”

During the meeting, Premier Brantley presented Ambassador Ciliberto with a gift bag featuring assorted locally made products, while the Ambassador reciprocated with a bottle of fine Argentinian Malbec.

The engagement concluded with formal bilateral discussions aimed at deepening cooperation and advancing relations between St. Kitts and Nevis and Argentina.