Honourable Eric Evelyn Delivers Agriculture Awareness Month 2026 Address

Deputy Premier, Honourable Eric Evelyn

Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources, Lands, Natural Resources, et al.

Nevis Island Administration

Agriculture Awareness Month 2026 Address

Fellow citizens and residents,

I am pleased to greet you on this the observance of Agriculture Awareness Month 2026, this being our fourteenth edition. This initiative commenced in 2013 and it is a package of events that the Ministry and Department look forward to hosting.

Agriculture Awareness Month from its onset seeks to bring added awareness to the importance of agriculture to the development of the island, as well as to place the spotlight on an industry that has made significant strides over the past few years. The month of activities also seeks to build morale within the Ministry and at the same time strengthen the relationship between the Department of Agriculture, its partners, farmers, as well as members of the general public. Agriculture Awareness Month also provides an ideal opportunity for the Department of Agriculture to continue to place emphasis on the need to eat more of what we grow and grow more of what we eat.

The observance of Agriculture Awareness Month comes closely on the heels of the staging of the hugely successful 30th edition the sub-region’s premiere exhibition, the Nevis Agri Expo, during the period March 26th and 27th. The feedback from the Expo has been overwhelmingly positive and we are now seeking through this month of activities to build on that high.

Our month of activities is being celebrated under the theme: “Rooted In History, Utilizing Land and Sea”. The theme reflects the importance the Ministry and Department of Agriculture place on the rich history of our island and the significant part that agriculture plays in that history. It also reminds us that we must continue to utilize both land and sea in order to capitalize on the gains we have made in the agriculture sector.

The economy of Nevis was partly built on a robust agricultural sector that has evolved over the years and still holds tremendous significance for the development of the island.

One of the most critical and important resource for a successful and vibrant agricultural sector is our land. We are living in an era where it is not just about land use, it is about wise use of that resource which is fast becoming limited. It is about ensuring that our land use practices are sustainable and climate smart if we are to maximize the returns from this precious resource. As we speak of land utilization, we must also be cognizant of the fact that the use of technology is also of paramount importance if we are to benefit from optimum yields both from crop and livestock production.

Proper management and use of the sea is equally important as we take advantage of the gains we have made in the marine sector. We are all aware of how important the ocean is in providing us with protein but also to support a livelihood for our fishers. It is incumbent on us therefore that we engage in practices that will maintain and increase marine stocks.

We commenced our month-long observance with a church service at the Charlestown Wesleyan Holiness Church this past Sunday May 3rd. We thank the Pastor and members for the very warm welcome, and the service was indeed a blessing.

Other activities include:

A training workshop in Sweet Potato Weevil Management to be hosted in collaboration with the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI) on May 13th

Enhancement work on the Memorial Square in Charlestown from May 18th to 22nd

A workshop on Small Ruminant Management on the 20th

On Friday 20th, the Vet and Livestock Division will host their open house

Fruit tree and seedling distribution from May 26th to 29th

A special offer from May 6th to 29th, where farmers and backyard gardeners can take advantage of discounts on bio stimulants and selected seeds

I encourage farmers in particular to support the month of activities and to attend the training sessions that have been organized.

Let me take this opportunity to extend Happy Agriculture Awareness Month to the staff at the Ministry and Department of Agriculture as well as to all partners, farmers and stakeholders.

During this our Agriculture Awareness Month let us continue to build on the gains we have made in the agriculture sector. Let us continue our food security drive. Let us support local, let us eat local.

Thank you and may God continue to Bless the Agriculture Industry, our staff, all involved in this all-important industry and our beloved island of Nevis.