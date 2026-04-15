Hon. Eric Evelyn Represents St. Kitts and Nevis at 152nd IPU Assembly in Türkiye

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (April 15, 2026)– The Honourable Eric Evelyn, Deputy Premier of Nevis and Member of Parliament for Nevis 10, is representing the St. Kitts and Nevis National Assembly at the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), being held in Istanbul, Türkiye, from April 15 to 19, 2026.

A highlight of Honourable Evelyn’s participation will be his role as moderator of a dedicated workshop on oceans and climate change titled “Parliamentary leadership in protecting our blue planet.” The session will focus on critical issues such as rising sea levels, the preservation of marine biodiversity, and the protection of coastal ecosystems. His leadership in this discussion underscores the importance of small island perspectives, particularly as St. Kitts and Nevis continues to confront the impacts of climate change.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), which brings together 183 Member Parliaments from around the world, provides a unique platform for parliamentarians to engage constructively on pressing global challenges, including climate change, peace and security, sustainable development, and the strengthening of multilateral cooperation.

The 152nd IPU Assembly is expected to attract over 1,000 participants, including more than 650 Members of Parliament from more than 150 countries, as well as numerous Speakers of Parliament. Convened amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and social challenges, the Assembly’s General Debate will focus on how parliaments can help nurture hope and advance peace and justice for future generations.

Delegates will also consider two key resolutions during the Assembly. The first, under the Standing Committee on Peace and International Security, will address the role of parliaments in establishing effective post-conflict management mechanisms. The second, to be examined by the Standing Committee on Sustainable Development, will focus on building a fair and sustainable global economy through enhanced cooperation on international tax and trade matters- an issue of particular importance to Small Island Developing States such as St. Kitts and Nevis.

The participation of Honourable Eric Evelyn highlights the Federation’s continued commitment to active engagement in global parliamentary dialogue and to advancing issues of national and regional importance on the international stage.