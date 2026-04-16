Nevis Participates in High-level Geothermal Dialogue Ahead of Global Sustainable Islands Summit 2026

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (April 16, 2026)– Naftalie Errar, Project Coordinator at the Nevis Electricity Company (NEVLEC) and a lead point person for Nevis’ Geothermal Energy Project, is part of a three-member delegation from St. Kitts and Nevis participating in high-level energy discussions in Portugal this week, as international interest continues to grow around Nevis’ potential to become a regional leader in geothermal power.

Errar’s participation forms part of a strategic geothermal study visit under the European Union’s Global Gateway initiative, which began in Lisbon with high-level discussions involving Portugal’s Secretary of State for Energy, Jean Barroca. The visit continues in the Azores before concluding at the Global Sustainable Islands Summit (GSIS), scheduled for April 20–22 in Gran Canaria, Spain.

The study visit brings together ministers, permanent secretaries, utility leaders, and technical experts from across the Caribbean, including St. Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, Saba, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Regional institutions such as the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), the Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE), and the Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC) are also participating, reflecting a shared regional priority to advance practical, scalable energy solutions.

Following the Lisbon meetings, the delegation will travel to São Miguel and Terceira in the Azores to engage directly with geothermal operators and institutions. These engagements will provide firsthand insight into operating geothermal plants, including approaches to grid integration, resource management, financing structures, and risk mitigation.

For Nevis, the relevance is clear. Like many Eastern Caribbean islands, it faces the challenges of a small grid, high energy costs, and vulnerability to external shocks. The Azores offer a proven model of how geothermal energy can be successfully integrated into an island system in a way that is both technically and economically viable.

The experience gained will directly inform Nevis’ ongoing efforts to advance its geothermal project from development to full-scale production. The project represents a critical step toward long-term energy stability, reduced electricity costs, and enhanced economic resilience.

The study visit will culminate at GSIS 2026 with a high-level EU-Caribbean roundtable focused on energy and infrastructure partnerships. This engagement will connect Caribbean decision-makers with European public and private sector partners to explore financing opportunities, policy frameworks, and implementation strategies.

As global momentum builds around sustainable island development, Nevis- through its geothermal project and active representation at high-level forums- is positioning itself as a key player in shaping the future of clean energy in the Caribbean. Its geothermal ambitions extend beyond national benefits, with the potential to serve as a blueprint for renewable base-load energy and to create opportunities for inter-island collaboration, including the export of surplus power.