NIA Empowers Women Through “Her Future Blueprint: Financial Security for Women 40+” Seminar

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (April 14, 2026)– The Nevis Island Administration (NIA), through the Department of Gender Affairs, continues its commitment to advancing women’s economic empowerment with an upcoming seminar titled “Her Future Blueprint: Financial Security for Women 40+.”

The seminar will take place on May 11, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park.

Held under the framework of the National Gender Equality Policy and Action Plan (NGEPAP), this initiative reflects a deliberate and inclusive approach to ensuring that women- particularly those who are often underserved- have access to the tools and knowledge necessary to build financial security and achieve long-term stability.

The seminar, themed “Own Your Future: Women, Wealth & Homeownership,” will focus on addressing the unique financial challenges faced by women over 40, especially those working in the informal sector, approaching retirement, or living with disabilities. These groups frequently encounter systemic barriers to accessing credit, insurance, and sustainable financial planning opportunities, despite their invaluable contributions to society and the economy.

Participants will engage in practical, solution-oriented discussions covering key areas such as:

Insurance protection

Savings and investment strategies

Loans and credit awareness

Maximizing retirement income

This interactive session aims to equip women with the confidence and knowledge needed to make informed financial decisions and take meaningful steps toward asset ownership and economic independence.

This engagement forms part of a broader national effort to promote equitable access, strengthen economic resilience, and support sustainable livelihoods for women across Nevis.

The Department of Gender Affairs encourages all eligible women to attend, reflect on their financial goals, and take proactive steps toward securing their future.

To register, please visit: https://forms.gle/4eDz23FQgLALbSFL7