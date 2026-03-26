New Recycling Collection Service to Launch in Nevis Communities

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (March 26, 2026)- The Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) has announced the launch of a new household recycling collection service, marking a significant step forward in the island’s environmental sustainability efforts.

Beginning the week of Monday, April 6, 2026, residents across Nevis will benefit from a comprehensive house-to-house recyclables collection programme, which will be provided free of charge. The initiative forms part of the Authority’s ongoing commitment to reducing waste and promoting a cleaner, greener environment.

Under the new system, recyclables will be collected on a fortnightly basis, with each parish assigned a designated day for pickup. Residents are encouraged to familiarize themselves with their collection schedules and keep them in a visible place within their homes to ensure consistent participation.

The service will accept plastic bottles, aluminum cans, and unsoiled, flat-packed cardboard. Businesses and schools will also be accommodated under a midweek collection schedule.

According to the NSWMA, the rollout schedule has been carefully structured to ensure efficiency and island-wide coverage. Collection days are as follows:

Mondays: St. Paul’s Parish

Tuesdays: St. John’s Parish

Wednesdays: Businesses and schools only

Thursdays: St. George’s Parish

Fridays: St. Thomas’ and St. James’ Parishes

The Authority is encouraging all residents to actively participate in the programme, noting that collective action is essential to its success. The initiative is expected to significantly reduce the volume of waste sent to landfill while fostering a culture of recycling and environmental responsibility across the island.

The NSWMA expressed appreciation in advance for the cooperation of residents and stakeholders, emphasizing that the programme represents a shared investment in the future health and sustainability of Nevis.