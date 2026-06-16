NEVLEC announces Reintroduction of Fuel Surcharge

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (June 16, 2026)– The following is a news release from Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC):

FUEL SURCHARGE ADJUSTMENT

June 16, 2026

Dear Valued Customers,

NEVLEC wishes to inform customers of an adjustment to the Fuel Surcharge due to the continued increase and volatility in fuel prices.

In May 2024, the domestic tariff was adjusted to help avoid the reintroduction of the Fuel Surcharge for domestic customers. At that time, the intention was for domestic customers to contribute to the cost of fuel through the adjusted energy charge, while limiting the full impact of fuel price on monthly bills. However, fuel prices have continued to place significant pressure on the cost of generating electricity. NEVLEC’s actual fuel cost factor increased from $0.53/kWh in April to $0.76/kWh in May, and further to $0.79/kWh in June 2026. As a result, the current tariff structure is no longer sufficient to fully absorb the cost of fuel required to maintain reliable electricity service.

In light of the above, a decision has been taken to reintroduce the Fuel Surcharge to domestic customers and adjust the Fuel Surcharge for commercial customers, effective June 2026. For the current billing period, the calculated Fuel Surcharge is $0.79/kWh, however, to reduce the immediate impact on domestic customers, the Fuel Surcharge will be applied at a rate of $0.69/kWh while Commercial customers will be billed in accordance with the applicable Fuel Surcharge calculation.

The Fuel Surcharge is not a fixed charge and may vary depending on the fuel price. This is intended to be a temporary measure and will be revisited once fuel prices stabilize. NEVLEC will continue to monitor fuel costs and review the Fuel Surcharge accordingly.

NEVLEC understands that an increase in electricity bills affects all customers, however, this adjustment is necessary to allow the Company to recover a portion of the increased fuel cost and continue providing reliable electricity service.

Customers are encouraged to conserve electricity where possible by practicing the following:

Energy Efficiency Tips

Turn off lights, fans, televisions, and appliances when not in use.

Unplug chargers and electronic devices when they are not being used.

Use air conditioning only when necessary and set the thermostat at an efficient temperature (such as 24°C or 75°F).

Keep doors and windows closed when using air conditioning.

Use LED bulbs where possible.

Wash full loads when using washing machines.

Avoid leaving refrigerator open for long periods.

Iron clothing in batches instead of heating the iron several times.

NEVLEC remains committed to providing reliable electricity service.