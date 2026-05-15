Nevis Water Department Issues Disconnection of Services Notice

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 15, 2026) – The following is a notice from the Nevis Water Department regarding the Disconnection of Water Services:

Water service disconnections for customers with high/overdue balances will take place from Tuesday, May 26, to Thursday, May 28, 2026. Customers are urged to settle all outstanding balances by May 22, 2026, to avoid service interruption.

Please note that a $150.00 reconnection fee will be applied to all accounts scheduled for disconnection after May 22nd, 2026.

For more information visit: neviswaterdepartment.com or call 469-5979/6077 (ext 5180 and 5181)