Premier Mark Brantley Urges Resilient Wealth Structures, Cites Nevis Financial Legacy at STEP CC2026

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (May 13, 2026)– Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley delivered a compelling keynote address at the STEP Caribbean Conference 2026 (CC2026), where he examined the growing challenges facing the global financial services sector while continuing to position Nevis as a leading international financial services jurisdiction.

The conference, held from May 11 to 13 at Sandals Grande St. Lucia under the theme “Legacy in Transition: Governance, Technology and Next Generation Wealth,” brought together leading voices from across the Caribbean and the global private-client community. Discussions examined the transfer of wealth, values, leadership, and stewardship across generations, while also addressing governance frameworks, succession planning, and evolving regulatory landscapes.

Premier Brantley delivered his address on Tuesday, May 12, during a featured presentation entitled “Navigating Private Wealth in a Volatile World,” describing it as a privilege to represent Nevis in discussions of global significance.

Speaking to the increasingly unpredictable nature of the modern global economy, Premier Brantley said the financial services industry was operating in an era defined by uncertainty and complexity.

“I believe most of you would agree that the only certainty in our lives- particularly at this point in world history- is uncertainty. In fact, volatility is almost a hallmark of all aspects of our daily lives. It is not only the stock markets, but also in supply chains, in currencies, in regulation, in monetary policy and increasingly, in our workday realities.

“For private wealth holders and their advisors, this raises a profound challenge, because private wealth is not just about achieving returns. It is about preserving optionality, protecting families, funding legacies, and navigating uncertainty across generations. Today, I want to talk about how private wealth can be navigated- not immunized from risk, which is impossible- but structured intelligently in a volatile world.”

Throughout his address, Premier Brantley urged industry professionals to rethink traditional approaches to wealth management and estate planning in response to evolving global realities.

“Private wealth is not just about achieving returns. It is about preserving optionality, protecting families, funding legacies, and navigating uncertainty across generations,” he said.

A Trust and Estate Practitioner (TEP) himself, Premier Brantley identified four major forces driving today’s structural volatility: geopolitical fragmentation, monetary regime shifts, technological acceleration, and increasing social and regulatory pressures.

“Private wealth now exists under a much brighter spotlight. The key insight here is simple, but critical: The environment today is not just more volatile. It is more complex; and complexity punishes rigidity. We are experiencing the end of the “Free Money Era.”

He underscored the importance of structural adaptation in private wealth management and highlighted the role of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP) in equipping professionals to respond effectively to modern challenges.

“This is of course the great value of STEP which offers its members significant resources for coping with these exigencies. As advisors, it is your skills and competence, enhanced by the continuing professional development that STEP offers, that will be relied upon to help responsibly preserve generational wealth for your clients… Private wealth is not solely about maximizing returns- it is about surviving multiple crises without permanent loss.”

Premier Brantley also emphasized the importance of governance, resilience, and shared family values in sustaining wealth across generations. He noted that while volatility, shifting markets, and changing laws were inevitable, carefully structured trust and estate planning could help families preserve both their assets and their purpose through uncertain times.

He added that effective trust and estate planning represented more than asset protection; it was fundamentally about legacy protection. The Premier further stated that while uncertainty and volatility were normal features of the global environment, well-governed private wealth did not fear volatility, but rather navigated it strategically and often emerged stronger as a result.

STEP CC2026 speakers and participants included industry professionals from the Cayman Islands, Bahamas, Jamaica, the United States, Canada, the Czech Republic, Bermuda, Austria, St. Lucia, the British Virgin Islands, Liechtenstein, and the United Kingdom.

A significant cohort of financial services professionals from Nevis also attended the conference. The Government of Nevis delegation was led by Rita Hawkins, Director of Nevis Finance, reinforcing the island’s strong representation and continued engagement in the global financial services sector.

Nevis’ participation comes amid its longstanding reputation as a respected global financial services centre. Nevis holds a distinctive historical legacy in modern financial architecture, as Alexander Hamilton- born on the island and the first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury- was a principal architect of the United States financial system, highlighting Nevis’ longstanding link to global financial thought and innovation.