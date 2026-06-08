Nevis’ Leadership in Renewable Energy Transition Highlighted at National Roadmap Workshop

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (June 08, 2026) – Nevis played a prominent role in advancing the Federation’s sustainable energy agenda during the Kick-Off Meeting for the 100% Renewable Energy Transition Roadmap for St. Kitts and Nevis, held at the Marriott Resort from June 03 to 04, 2026.

The workshop, implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with the Greening The Islands Foundation (GTI), brought together government representatives, utility companies, technical experts, and international partners to establish a strategic framework for achieving a full transition to renewable energy across the Federation.

Head of the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) delegation to the event, General Manager Mr. Nelson Stapleton delivered opening remarks on the first day of the workshop, emphasizing the critical role renewable energy will play in strengthening the national economy and enhancing energy security.

Mr. Stapleton affirmed NEVLEC’s commitment to supporting the development of the national roadmap and highlighted the company’s geothermal energy project as a transformative initiative with the potential to significantly advance the Federation’s renewable energy ambitions.

He underscored that resilience must remain at the centre of the energy transition process, noting that the roadmap provides an important opportunity to build a sustainable and reliable energy future for generations to come.

During the workshop, NEVLEC Project Coordinator Mr. Naftalie Errar presented updates on the company’s geothermal development programme and related renewable energy initiatives. His presentation showcased Nevis’ ongoing efforts to harness its geothermal resources and demonstrated the island’s pivotal role in the Federation’s transition to clean energy.

The second day of discussions focused on technical aspects of the energy transition. Mr. Stapleton joined officials from the St. Kitts Electricity Company Limited (SKELEC) to provide an overview of the Federation’s electricity infrastructure, planned upgrades, and grid integration challenges associated with increasing renewable energy generation.

NEVLEC’s contributions were central to discussions on how geothermal energy can complement solar and wind projects while maintaining grid stability and ensuring a reliable supply of electricity.

The workshop concluded with agreement on the next steps for developing the roadmap, including governance arrangements, stakeholder responsibilities, and the overall implementation process.

NEVLEC’s active role in the Renewable Energy Transition Roadmap underscores Nevis’ commitment to advancing geothermal energy and supporting the Federation’s goal of a resilient, secure, and sustainable renewable energy future.