Nevis Celebrates Newest Centenarian Ernestine Alberta France Wilks at Thanksgiving Service

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (May 22, 2026)- Nevisian matriarch Mrs. Ernestine Alberta France Wilks of St. James Parish has officially joined the ranks of the Federation’s centenarians, celebrating her 100th birthday surrounded by family, friends, church members, and government officials.

Dignitaries from across St. Kitts and Nevis gathered at the Combermere Methodist Church on May 19, for a thanksgiving service marking the milestone occasion. The service, held under the theme “A Century of Love, Faith, Strength and Legacy,” brought together Mrs. Wilks’ children, relatives, friends, and well-wishers in tribute to her remarkable life and enduring contribution to the community.

Among those in attendance were Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley and other members of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Cabinet, Governor General of St. Kitts and Nevis, Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, and Deputy Governor General for Nevis Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd.

The service was chaired by Reverend Steadroy Pemberton, who reflected on Mrs. Wilks’ longstanding service to the community, particularly her years of caring for generations of students at the Combermere All-Age School by preparing snacks and meals for children during recess and lunchtime.

Government officials extended congratulations and heartfelt tributes to the centenarian during the ceremony.

Dame Marcella said, “Lady Ernestine, 100 years is a major milestone- 10 decades. And so on behalf of a grateful nation, I’d like to thank you for your contribution to your family, to the community, and to your country. I just want to congratulate you, to thank you, and thank all members of your family and other people who are taking such good care of you, and to say may God continue to bless you with good health and more long life. Happy 100th birthday.”

Deputy Governor General Mrs. Liburd also offered warm wishes, stating, “It is really God’s blessing that has brought you this far and it is really a pleasure to greet you and say happy birthday. Happy 100th birthday. I extend love to you on behalf of the persons who I lead and on behalf of my family. God’s blessing.”

Premier Brantley presented Mrs. Wilks with a special gift on behalf of the NIA and highlighted the Administration’s programme honouring centenarians.

“The Nevis Island Administration has a programme in place where we celebrate our centenarians in a very tangible way. What we do for all of our centenarians is we create a postage stamp. And so very soon, ladies and gentlemen, you will have a postage stamp that says on it ‘Ernestin, Alberta France Wilks’. Thank you for the life that you’ve lived. You’re an inspiration to many, and I trust and hope that your family feels proud celebrating with you today to see the contribution that you’ve made to us all.”

Mrs. Wilks, in turn, offered prayers for those gathered, her church family, and the wider community, while expressing gratitude for the outpouring of love and support she received throughout the celebrations.

The celebrations continued later that evening with a centennial gala honouring Mrs. Wilks’ life and legacy.

St. Kitts and Nevis is currently home to nine centenarians- eight women and one man- with six of them hailing from Nevis.