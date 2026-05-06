Nevis FSRC Bolsters Financial Oversight Capabilities at Regional RSS Summit

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (May 06, 2026)- Andre Cadogan, Senior Regulator at the Financial Services Regulatory Commission (FSRC), Nevis Branch, recently represented the jurisdiction at the RSS Meeting of Heads of Financial Intelligence Units, Specialized Units, and Supervision Authorities.

Held from April 30 to May 1, in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the summit convened regional experts to synchronize efforts against financial crime under the theme “From Intelligence to Disruption: Improving Supervision, Investigations and Asset Recovery”.

Mr. Cadogan participated in high-level strategic sessions designed to bridge the gap between financial intelligence and operational enforcement. He highlighted the strategic importance of the Nevis FSRC’s presence at the meeting.

“Participating in this RSS summit is fundamental to maintaining the integrity of the Nevis financial services sector. As the global regulatory environment shifts toward more aggressive asset recovery and tighter supervision of virtual assets, our attendance ensures that Nevis remains at the forefront of these standards. By aligning our local supervisory framework with regional intelligence and FATF [Financial Action Task Force] guidance, we are not just reacting to financial crime- we are building a proactive disruption model that protects our jurisdiction’s reputation and ensures a secure, transparent environment for international business.”

The conference facilitated a rigorous exchange of technical knowledge, focusing on several key pillars of modern financial oversight:

Regional Trend Analysis: Presentations covered current trends in financial investigations and the specific risks posed by the free movement of people and capital across member states.

Strengthening Frameworks: Expert-led discussions focused on the effective Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorism/Countering Proliferation Financing (AML/CFT/CPF) framework for Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs), ensuring that sectors beyond traditional banking meet international 4th Round Perspective standards.

Asset Recovery & Virtual Assets: Delegations reviewed the implications of the FATF Asset Recovery Guidance and engaged in simulations regarding the enforcement and management of digital assets.

Collective Response: The agenda included the creation of a Regional Typology Repository to help FIUs and specialized units identify and close operational gaps across the Caribbean.

The participation of the FSRC in regional summits underscores Nevis’ commitment to maintaining its status as a premier international financial center. The Nevis financial services sector continues to experience robust growth, driven by a diverse portfolio of attractive products including international trusts, multiform foundations, and limited liability companies.

By prioritizing a well-regulated environment that strictly adheres to global compliance standards, Nevis offers a secure and sophisticated platform for investors seeking stability and transparency in their financial affairs.