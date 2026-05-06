Festival Fever Builds with Culturama 52 Senior Pageant Contestant Reveal

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (May 06, 2026)– The Nevis Culturama 52 Committee has officially unveiled the contestants who will compete in the festival’s senior pageants for 2026.

The contestants were introduced to an enthusiastic crowd at the Pinney’s Beach strip on Friday, May 01, marking an exciting start to this year’s festival season.

Competing in the Culturama 52 Miss Culture Swimwear Contest are Kadijah Mulley, Thia Claxton, Carlissa Pluck, Kianna Nicholas, and Esther Gomez. The Mr. Kool Contest will feature four participants: Devaughn Browne, Orzel Webbe, David Morgan, and Degen Elliott. Both the Miss Culture Swimwear Contest and the Mr. Kool Contest will be held on July 24 at the NEDACS Cultural Complex.

The highly anticipated Bank of Nevis Miss Culture Queen Pageant, scheduled for August 02, will see five contestants vying for the crown: Cleo Fahie, Jareecia Browne, Calida Smithen, Tarihanna Maynard, and Mia Alexander.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Culture in the Nevis Island Administration, the Honourable Eric Evelyn, noted that preparations for the festival are already well underway. He also called on the public to support the contestants, acknowledging their dedication and courage in participating.

“I want us all who are here, and those of us who are not here, to spread the word for us to encourage all of the contestants this year. They have made a very bold move in entering the pageants. We all know it’s not very easy going on stage, but our contestants made that bold move.

“I want us from today, wherever we see these contestants, we give them some encouragement, show them some love and let us all make Culturama 52 the best ever.

The Culturama 52 Committee, led by Chairman Swain Evelyn, released the festival’s calendar of events in March. The schedule features a wide range of core and fringe activities, including senior and youth pageants, street events, pan competitions, fetes, cultural showcases, and the Grand Parade.

Nevis Culturama Festival 52 will run from July 23 to August 4 under the slogan: “Our heritage proud and true. It’s Culturama 52.”