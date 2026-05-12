Japan Postgraduate Scholarship Opportunities 2026-2027

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (May 12, 2026)– The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Ministry of Human Resources is pleased to inform you that the Government of Japan is offering Postgraduate Scholarships under the Japanese Government MEXT Scholarship Program to individuals who are desirous of pursuing studies at Japan Universities.

Kindly note that prospective students must be born on or after 02 April 1992, and possess a Bachelor’s Degree.

Suitable applicants will be required to sit an examination and attend an interview, both of which will be held at the Embassy of Japan in Barbados. Successful applicants will be selected after careful consideration by the relevant authorities in Japan and will receive a monthly stipend, tuition and round-trip airfare.

Please be advised that applicants must submit the following application package to the Ministry of Human Resources by Wednesday, 20th May 2026 , for onward processing:

Application Form (original plus 2 copies)

Placement application form

Field study and research plan (original plus 2 copies)

Academic transcript from University (original plus 2 copies)

Academic degree (original plus 2 copies)

Recommendation letter from the president/dean or the academic advisor at the current or last university attended (original plus 2 copies)

Medical certificate (original plus 2 copies)

To access additional scholarship information and application procedures, please see the attached application guidelines document or visit the Embassy of Japan’s website at https://www.studyinjapan.go.jp/en/smap-stopj-applications-research.html

Should you require any further assistance, please feel free to contact us at the Ministry of Human Resources.